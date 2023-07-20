New Iberia council members look at a photo of demolition work done at the site of the former pool house at New Iberia City Park. The location will be used as a part of a larger project to construct a new skate park at the site.
The New Iberia City Council approved one of the first of many steps toward a brand new skate park at Tuesday’s council meeting.
The council unanimously voted to approve the substantial completion of phase one of the project, which involved the demolition of the former pool house at New Iberia City Park.
Architect David Allain said the pool house, which had been used for decades in New Iberia along with the swimming pool at City Park, is now gone from the area. The project will move skating and biking activities from the Sugar Cane Festival Building area closer to Cyr-Gates Community Center where park staff will be able to keep a closer eye on activities.
“There’s nothing there except for a fence where the pool house was,” Allain said.
The demolition of the structure will serve to accommodate the creation of a new skate park located where the pool and pool house were.
Allain said a skate park designer out of Seattle has been hired to help in the creation of the new park, and that about 12 different companies were interviewed to find the right match for the needs of the city.
While the city is still in the designing phase of the future skate park, organizers are trying to involve the skateboarding community to be apart of the project. A community meeting has been slated for Aug. 2 where skaters and bikers will be able to give their input on what they want from a skate park in New Iberia.
“It’s kind of an unorthodox approach, but the local skating community is really embracing it,” Allain said.
“What a better way to get the taxpayers involved with the project,” Mayor Pro Tem Ricky Gonsoulin added. “It’s a creative approach and I think we’ll get positive results out of it.”
Allain said project designers are hoping to go out to bid sometime in December.
With the closure of the swimming pool at City Park, Mayor Freddie DeCourt added that a new pool will be coming to New Iberia as well.
The mayor said the location of the new pool will have an Admiral Doyle Drive address and will be installed where the dog pound and sewer plant were on Admiral Doyle. DeCourt said organizers have talked to local high schools in the designing phase in the hopes that the schools will use the pool for swimming events.
“That way we know it will have an immediate impact,” DeCourt said.