Updated: Tornado strikes New Iberia; more than 1,000 without power

Updated, 4:30 p.m. Wednesday:

Cleco is working to restore power to more than 1,000 New Iberia customers who suffered outages Wednesday. 

Reader Photo Gallery: Tornado damage in New Iberia

Photos from Marroll Alleman, Glenn Landry, Brandy Owens, Jarred James Breaux, Paula Bates Meyers, Steve Bourque, Earl Woolwine and Jeremy Myers.

If you have images of storm damage to share, please email them to mmesserly@daily-iberian.com OR send them to us via Facebook Messenger. You can also text images of storm damage to 337-784-1130.

1 of 26
Video: Tornado passes over US 90
Southport devastated by tornado

Southport devastated by tornado

Southport Subdivision along Montaingne Street was among the biggest victims of the Wednesday afternoon tornado that touched down in New Iberia.

storm2 good.jpg

Iberia Medical Center was damaged in the tornado Wednesday.


John is a two-time national columnist of the year and AP award-winner in Texas and New York for breaking news, videos and sports. He earned the Thomas J. Bulson Investigative Journalism award and has appeared on CNBC's American Greed, FOX and CNN.

Topics

Top Stories

An error occurred