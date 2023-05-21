PHOTO GALLERY: Westgate graduates 135 and 'they were here' Photos by Matthew Louviere Matthew Louviere SPORTS DIRECTOR Author email May 21, 2023 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Buy Now Matthew Louviere Buy Now Matthew Louviere Buy Now Matthew Louviere Buy Now Matthew Louviere Buy Now Matthew Louviere Buy Now Matthew Louviere Buy Now Matthew Louviere Buy Now Matthew Louviere Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Westgate held graduation on Wednesday as 135 seniors became alumni. The co-Valedictorians were Joshua Allen and Malia Southichark! For the Class of 2023, the flower was the rose and the colors were purple and gold. The class song was "I Was Here" by Beyonce. 