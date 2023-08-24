train derailment crash semi New Iberia
The scene of the derailment clean up on Wednesday.

 BY AIDAN MILFORD THE DAILY IBERIAN

After a train struck a tractor trailer in New Iberia on Monday night, the first concern was injuries and the second was the hazardous material waste from the cars.

