PHOTO GALLERY: Fete Dieu du Teche makes bayou trek
BY COREY VAUGHN
THE DAILY IBERIAN
Aug 16, 2023 While most of us were trying to hide from the heat, Catholics in the area made the journey from Franklin to New Iberia today on the Bayou Teche for Fete Dieu du Teche. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Buy Now Fete Dieu du Teche arrives in New Iberia near New Iberia City Park. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Buy Now A boat carrying the Eucharist leads the procession. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Buy Now Fete Dieu du Teche lands in New Iberia. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Buy Now Participants travel from New Iberia City Park to St. Peter's Catholic Church. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Buy Now The processions moves to Main Street in New Iberia. BY COREY VAUGHN | THE DAILY IBERIAN Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Buy Now Boats land at the New Iberia City Park boat landing. BY COREY VAUGHN | THE DAILY IBERIAN Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Buy Now Priests and altar servers carry the Eucharist as part of the event. BY COREY VAUGHN | THE DAILY IBERIAN Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Buy Now Children throw rose petals near the City Park boat landing. BY COREY VAUGHN | THE DAILY IBERIAN Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Buy Now Knights of Columbus leads the procession for Fete Dieu du Teche. BY COREY VAUGHN | THE DAILY IBERIAN Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save PHOTO GALLERY: Fete Dieu du Teche Buy Now The procession crosses the Bridge on Duperier Avenue. Buy Now Catholic High School students carry a statue as part of the procession. Buy Now Fete Dieu du Teche arrives in New Iberia near New Iberia City Park. Buy Now A boat carrying the Eucharist leads the procession. Buy Now Fete Dieu du Teche lands in New Iberia. Buy Now Participants travel from New Iberia City Park to St. Peter's Catholic Church. Buy Now The processions moves to Main Street in New Iberia. The annual event is a celebration of the Feast of the Assumption as well as a reminder of the Acadian journey to southwest Louisiana. Although the Eucharistic procession normally has a St. Martinville route, those attending ended their journey at St. Peter's Catholic Church in New Iberia this year. 