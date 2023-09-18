featured top story PHOTO GALLERY: Berry Queen's Ball By AIDAN MILFORD THE DAILY IBERIAN Sep 18, 2023 Sep 18, 2023 Updated 7 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Buy Now Judges Mark Boyance and Nicole Delahoussaye prepare to vote on Berry Queen's Consort. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The Berry Queen's Ball subverted audience expectations with a 1920's themed murder-mystery caper weaved into the show.Photo gallery here: Close Buy Now Contestant Jason Varnado laughs with Reme Landry as they wait for the Newlywed game to begin. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Buy Now Contestant Reme Landry prepares for the Newlywed game to begin. Contestants Buddy Howell and Ben Lilley talk before the Newlywed game begins. Reme Landry proves how well he knows Constance Landry in the newlywed game. Reme Landry hesitates to give one of his wife's, Constance Landry, "flaws" in the Newlywed game. Ben Lilley answer Suzanne Dugas's saucy questions for the Newlywed game. Jason Varnado exasperated as his wife Kelsea Varnado, reveals her response "I don't have any, I'm Perfect!" Jason Varnado dances with his wife, Kelsea, after being crowned Berry Queen's Consort. Buddy Howell performs his hobby themed dance with his wife, Brittney. Jason Varnado performs his LSU themed dance alongside his wife, Kelsea. "Detective" April Defelice prepares to announce the culprit behind Queen Ginger's "murder." Judges Mark Boyance and Nicole Delahoussaye prepare to vote on Berry Queen's Consort. After their individual themed dance, the contestants came together and performed a group dance. A story will be in the Tuesday print edition of the Daily Iberian and online. 