MARCH 2023
New Residential Homes
Century Complete, 714 Timberstone Drive, $143,140
Jacob Mason, 7103 Loreauville Road, Lot 1, $32,000
Leonard and Lavenda Young, 908 Lopez Road, Lot 1, $30,552
Century Complete, 804 Timberstone, $111,864
Roland and Rae Hebert, 5715 Debuse Road, $275,000
Century Complete, 708 Timberstone Drive, $143,140
Century Complete, 710 Timberstone Drive, $143,140
Woods and Walker, 801 Candleglow Drive, $175,000
Century Complete, 606 Timberstone Drive, 140,167
Century Complete, 613 Timberstone Drive, $133,036
Century Complete, 707 Barrow St., $140,167
Century Complete, 709 Barrow St., $133,036
Century Complete, 716 Timberstone Drive, $133,036
Century Complete, 718 Timberstone Drive, $133,036
Century Complete, 719 Timberstone Drive, $133,036
George Aitken, 4802 Forest LeBlanc, $500,000
Century Complete, 806 Timberstone Drive, $133,036
Century Complete, 701 Barrow St., $140,167
Wayne and Sharon Maturin, 3809 Northside Road, Lot 21, $250,000
New Residential Homes Total: $3,022,553
Residential Other
Alejandro and Ashley Castro, 1618 N. Freyou Road, $10,000
James and Kelly Holleman, 3512 W. Old Spanish Trail, $160,000
Mary Anne Moore, 7504 Terri Drive, $35,442
Residential Other Total: $205,442
Residential Additions/Renovations
Cornell Charles, 9606 E. Admiral Doyle Drive, $35,000
Residential Additions/Renovations Total: $35,000
Residential Roof
Rodney Guillotte, 101 Pamaleen Drive, $18,508
Michelle Grow, 1102 Oak View Drive, $22,762
Ben Prince, 1906 Pembroke, $11,350
Edward Jones Investments, 2406 Little Fox Run, $10,000
Boyd Snellgrove, 19 Oak Place, $15,098
Lance Guillot, 314 Belaire Drive, $3,699
Mike Louviere, 2200 Belle Ruelle, $15,762
Debbie Howard, 211 Frisby, $11,000
Residential Roof Total: $108,179
Residential Sheds
Clint Valentine, 6911 Coteau Road, $21,200
Ryan Dugas, 8116 Chastant Road, $49,000
Travis Breaux, 7905 Danielle Road, $35,580
Richard and Mindy Landry, 9210 Harold Landry, $59,350
Chad Richard, 8803 Hwy. 14, $75,000
Mark and Ann B. Pesson, 4503 Seymour Pesson, $30,000
Residential Sheds Total: $270,130
Residential Pools
Blake and Ashlee Chevalon, 7001 Daspit Road, $44,781
Kallie Landry, 3105 E. Old Spanish Trail, $50,000
Residential Pools Total: $94,781
Other: Raised Homes, Dirt Ponds, Demolition, Solar Panels
Shane Leleux, 207 Aucoin Drive, $100,900
Kevin Boutarath, 8811 General Middleton, $31,897
Crown, 5703 E. Admiral Doyle Drive, $20,000
Mark Derouen, 2301 Old Jeanerette Road, $16,000
Wayne and Sharon Maturin, 3809 Northside Road, Lot 21, $25,000
Other: Raised Homes, Dirt Ponds, Demolition, Solar Panels Total: $193,797
Commercial Other
American Tower, 7519 Hwy. 14, $20,000
Commmercial Other Total: $20,000
Mobile Homes/Moveable Structures
Dayana Cardenas, 4702 Planatation Village, Lot 69, $4,000
Taylor Albert, 1514 Castillo Road, Lot B, $7,000
Jimmie and Hollie Theriot, 422 S. Main St., Loreauville, Lot 4, $315,037
Jakasha Broussard, 4702 Plantation Village, Lot 69, $41,000
Natalie Simmons and Santos Pulido, 2201 N. College Road, Lot 1, $22,000
Mobile Homes/Moveable Structures Total: $389,037
Grand Total - $4,338,919