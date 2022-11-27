As you have probably heard, the Louisiana Department of Education recently released the 2022 School Performance Scores. Despite the many obstacles faced by students and teachers during a year of continued disruptions and learning loss, we were able to raise our District Performance Score from a 76.7 in 2021 to a 77.7 in 2022 and maintain our status as a "B" rated district.
I know a lot of hard work and extra effort went into reversing the downward trend we experienced immediately following the COVID shutdown in 2020. I am proud to say we are once again moving on an upward trajectory, and now is the time to capitalize on that momentum to push forward with the goal of regaining and surpassing our Pre-Covid District Performance Score of 81.0. It took a lot of extra effort to turn that decline into growth, including in-school and after-school tutoring and remediation, summer learning programs, focused planning and collaboration among teachers, and a focus on reading and literacy.
Some district highlights from the score release worth celebrating include:
Eight schools were recognized by the Louisiana Department of Education as "Top Gains Honorees" for achieving an "A" rating for student growth:
Center St. Elementary
Coteau Elementary
North Lewis Elementary
Pesson Addition Elementary
Daspit Road Elementary
Sugarland Elementary
Caneview Elementary
Belle Place Elementary
Seventeen of Iberia's 23 schools increased their School Performance Score in 2021-2022 when compared to the simulated score received at the end of the 2020-2021 school year, with an additional 7 schools surpassing their Pre-COVID School Performance Scores issued in 2019.
Iberia was named a Top District for Growth in students scoring Mastery and Above.
Iberia was recognized as one of 7 Top School Districts for Subgroup Growth, increasing the number of Students with Disabilities scoring Mastery and Above.
I would like to specifically congratulate the seven schools who have surpassed their Pre-COVID SPS (2019). This is truly a testament to overcoming learning loss and getting students back on track for success. Congratulations to the following schools:
Center Street Elementary
Jeanerette High School
North Lewis Elementary
St. Charles Elementary
Daspit Road Elementary
Belle Place Middle School
Magnolia Elementary
(Heath Hulin is the superintendent of the Iberia Parish School District)