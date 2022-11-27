Heath Hulin
Buy Now

As you have probably heard, the Louisiana Department of Education recently released the 2022 School Performance Scores. Despite the many obstacles faced by students and teachers during a year of continued disruptions and learning loss, we were able to raise our District Performance Score from a 76.7 in 2021 to a 77.7 in 2022 and maintain our status as a "B" rated district.

I know a lot of hard work and extra effort went into reversing the downward trend we experienced immediately following the COVID shutdown in 2020. I am proud to say we are once again moving on an upward trajectory, and now is the time to capitalize on that momentum to push forward with the goal of regaining and surpassing our Pre-Covid District Performance Score of 81.0. It took a lot of extra effort to turn that decline into growth, including in-school and after-school tutoring and remediation, summer learning programs, focused planning and collaboration among teachers, and a focus on reading and literacy.



Tags