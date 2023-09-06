police chief speaks
Police Chief Todd D’Albor said the road will ultimately benefit the police department and allow officers to focus on crime in the city.

The New Iberia City Council began the process for creating a new road for the Louisiana PepperPlex to avoid future traffic problems when the facility becomes busier.

The council approved an introductory budget to amend the budget for the purchase of land behind Lowe’s and a retention pond where a new limestone road will be paved for the PepperPlex.



