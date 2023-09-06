The New Iberia City Council began the process for creating a new road for the Louisiana PepperPlex to avoid future traffic problems when the facility becomes busier.
The council approved an introductory budget to amend the budget for the purchase of land behind Lowe’s and a retention pond where a new limestone road will be paved for the PepperPlex.
Mayor Freddie DeCourt said that with all the money recently invested into the PepperPlex, the main flaw of the facility has been road access. The PepperPlex is currently only accessible through Sucrose Drive where there is no turning light. DeCourt said the situation can become dangerous when many cars are trying to leave the facility and turn directly onto Louisiana 14.
“Our one Achilles heel is that there’s no way out to a light,” DeCourt said. “When these travel ball tournaments happen, we’re going to be in a bind.”
The mayor said a bid to install a turning light on Sucrose Drive was turned down by the State Department of Transportation and Development, and paving a new road proved to be the best second option.
The budget amendment comes from the New Iberia Police Department, who is helping to pay for the road along with TIFF dollars from the PepperPlex.
The new road will allow for traffic to flow more smoothly, and New Iberia police officers are currently required to direct traffic with the current situation on Sucrose Drive.
Chief Todd D’Albor said the road will ultimately benefit the police department and allow officers to focus on crime in the city.
“Directing traffic comes at a cost,” D’Albor said. “I looked at what it would cost me in future years if we didn’t have an outlet to a red light.”
Councilwoman Deedy Johnson-Reid, who voted against the ordinance, said that she agreed a new road was needed, but should not be funded by the police department.
"I have constituents calling me all the time about the uptick in crime and asking what we are going to do, to me we should find another place to take that money," Johnson-Reid said.
The agenda item will come up for adoption at a future meeting.