pellerin
Buy Now

North Lewis teacher Jennifer Boudreaux-Pellerin was chosen as this year's Elementary Teacher of the Year by the Iberia Parish School District. 

 SUBMITTED THE DAILY IBERIAN

Jennifer Pellerin said it was a complete shock when she learned she had been chosen as this year’s Elementary Teacher of the Year by the Iberia Parish School District, but the distinction was certainly an honor she is proud of.

Pellerin said she was teaching in her class when a group of administrators and school board staff entered her classroom when she learned the news that she had been named for the award.



Tags