Pelican to run normally for holiday

BY COREY VAUGHN
THE DAILY IBERIAN

Jul 3, 2023

Pelican Waste and Debris will be operating their usual routes in the City of New Iberia for the July 4 holiday.

According to the City of New Iberia, there are no changes in garbage pickup dates or times.