State police are still investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of a Lafayette man killed while walking Sunday morning on Highway 96. A St. Martinville man has been arrested related to the fatal accident.
Shortly before 7:30 a.m., on Sunday, troopers from Louisiana State Police Troop I began investigating a hit-and-run crash involving a pedestrian that occurred on Louisiana Highway 96 westbound near Capritto Forty Arpent Road in St. Martin Parish. The crash claimed the life of 49-year-old Chester J. Thibeaux of Lafayette.
The initial investigation by State Police revealed that Thibeaux was walking westbound on LA 96 when he was struck from behind by an unknown vehicle. After the collision, the unknown vehicle fled the scene. Investigators determined the unknown vehicle was a dark sedan and had damage to the right front area of the vehicle.
At approximately 9:45 a.m. Monday, troopers were notified the driver was at the St. Martinville Police station. The driver, 32-year-old James Celestine of St. Martinville, admitted to striking something in the roadway while driving a 2014 Nissan Maxima. He was arrested on charges of hit-and-run, careless operation, and driving under suspension.
Blood evidence was collected and submitted to the Louisiana State Police Crime Lab for analysis and the crash remains under investigation.