Louisiana officially has a state nut, putting a smile pecan the faces of many.
On Tuesday, July 11, 2023, Gov. John Bel Edwards signed HB368 into law during a special ceremony at the Louisiana State Capitol, making the pecan the official nut of Louisiana.
The House Bill was first authored by State Rep. Lance Harris (R-District 25) and it went through the House and the Senate unopposed, with the help of Jady Regard, who has been the Chief Nut Officer (CNO) at Cane River Pecan Company in New Iberia for the last 21 years.
“Pecans are bringing people together,” Regard said. “And that’s what I love about that.”
After HB368 initially failed to crack in the house, Regard spoke in front of the Senate committee, expressing the role pecans played in the history of Louisiana. Not only is it a great ingredient, Regard explained, but the history of the nut is just as great.
According to Regard, a slave gardener on Oak Alley Plantation in southern Louisiana in the 1830s, remembered only by his first name of "Antoine," is credited to be the first person to successfully cultivate a pecan.
Another interesting tidbit about pecans that Regard shelled out: The port of New Orleans became a strategic location to help the state promote pecan sales around the country and internationally.
“Louisiana, while we are only sixth or seventh in pecan production in the country, we are still a significant state on how pecans got started,” Regard said.
While some may view HB368 as fluff legislation, Regard said people in the pecan business view it entirely differently. Pecan farmers take great pride in the most recent bill that passed. The new bill will allow pecan farmers to promote the nut, not only in Louisiana, but outside the state as well.
“With our robust culinary culture in Louisiana, I think that when people choose to use pecans in their dishes, they can say they are using the official state nut,” Regard siad. “And I think that matters. And I think we gain traction on pecans, the enjoyment of pecans and the use of pecans.”
Regard views pecans as a lifestyle product for the residents and natives of Louisiana, and there are many reasons to believe him. First and foremost, pecan trees are seen throughout the state of Louisiana, not only producing a great product, but the beauty of the tree stands just as tall.
“They are big, they are tall and they generate a ton of shade,” Regard said. “They are beautiful.”
The fact that the tree produces a product that allows you to eat it right out of the shell, or use as a key ingredient in anything, from a soup to a salad and of course, a pecan pie.It's a happy accident, Regard said, nutting pecans are harvested in the fall, along with two of our biggest holidays, Thanksgiving and Christmas.
“A lot of recipes have hit the dinner table, for many generations, that have had pecans in them, at the most family-time of the year,” Regard said. “We have a strong association with pecans and pecan products.
If pecans were harvested in the spring, it might not be as impactful.
While the nut and its tree is important, an even more important question for Regard: is it pronounced “puh-khan” or “pee-khan?”
“Oh it's definitely ‘puh-khan,’” Regard said. “A ‘pee-khan’ is what my father put in our car for a long road trip.”
No matter if its sugarcane, wheat, rice, soybeans, or any other crop, to get an official designation for your crop in the state of Louisiana, it's significant.
The state flower is the magnolia. The state tree is the cypress. The state dog is the Catahoula. And now the pecan is the state nut.
“It just means that Louisiana recognizes the pecans are important, not only to our farming economy, but to our culture,” Regard said. “It's a cultural distinction as much as it's a farming designation.”