Parts of Daspit Road to close BY COREY VAUGHN THE DAILY IBERIAN Jun 19, 2023 The City of New Iberia advises motorists that parts of Daspit Road will be closed beginning Tuesday due to work being performed by Southern Constructors.Daspit Road between Texaco Street and Po Street will be completely closed to all thru traffic for the duration of construction. The closure is necessary to safely remove and replace concrete panels.A detour will be established and all traffic will be diverted using Texaco Street. Advanced warning signs, barricades and detour signs will be in place. Drivers should anticipate time delays.The street construction is anticipated to last approximately four weeks, weather permitting.The City of New Iberia asks drivers to avoid the construction areas if possible. Drive with caution and be on the lookout for work crews and their equipment.Area residents should exercise caution when driving, walking or biking near an active construction zone.