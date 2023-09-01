Eight candidates vying for election during the Oct. 8 Iberia Parish Council race took to the Sliman Theater stage Wednesday afternoon as part of the Greater Iberia Chamber of Commerce’s second day of candidate forums.
The forum, which fielded the candidates with a variety of questions, included three incumbents and four districts that will be in contention during the October election.
Despite the large field of candidates, the entire panel seemed to agree on the current problems in Iberia Parish which centered mostly around roads, drainage and jobs.
In District 9, incumbent Scott Ransonet is seeking re-election against Hubert Landry, a longtime employee of Berard Transportation and the owner of a small advertising business.
Ransonet said his experience in the council will prove valuable for another term in office and said a candidate who understood inflation was needed more than ever.
“This council is supposed to be strategic,” he said. “Everytime the federal government throws money into (inflation) we have to be prepared.”
Landry, who serves on the Iberia Parish Planning and Zoning Committee, said the parish should imitate the City of New Iberia’s push to pave roads.
“The city found some money, I think we need to do the same on the parish level,” he said.
In District 10, incumbent Eugene Olivier and candidate Brock Pellerin gave similar answers in regard to the future of Iberia Parish.
Olivier, who has handed down his business to his son and now works part time, said he has been able to focus on serving the district as well as attend meetings around the country through larger organizations to gain experience.
“The opportunities for me to travel to different meetings across the country allowed me to attend educational courses designed for local government, it helps me tremendously in understanding the needs of local government,” Olivier said.
Pellerin, who also serves on the Planning and Zoning Committee, said he ran four years ago and the same problems facing the parish back then were still present.
“Roads, roads and roads,” he said, when asked about the three biggest problems in the parish. “I sat up here four years ago and that was the biggest issue, four years later we still haven’t come up with a solution.”
District 12 candidates Lady Brown and Courtney Broussard-Fitch cited economic development as an important issue in the Jeanerette, with Brown citing the recent investment of Delta BioFuel in the area as an economic boon.
“It is my vision to continue to attract businesses like Delta BioFuel,” Brown said.
Fitch, who serves on the Iberia Parish Parks and Recreation Board, said she ran to “fill a void” and ensure fairness across the board using her experience as a local business owner.
“I’ve made the budgets and made the hard decisions,” Fitch said.
The two District 13 candidates, Cayman Crappell and Chris Feller, are both newcomers to the council. The seat is open due to the death of longtime Councilman Marty Trahan and former Iberia Parish Chief Administrative Officer Scott Saunier has filled in as interim ever since.
Crappell, who serves as commissioner of the economic development board, said economic development is a big solution that could fix many problems.
“Without infrastructure we can’t bring people or businesses here,” he said. “When businesses want to come, they want to come now, we need to ready for them.”
Feller said he is a veteran, former law enforcement officer and owns two Louisiana-based oil and gas companies.
“We all know roads is a big one, it’s costing you directly in your pocketbook,” Feller said.