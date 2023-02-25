The First Church of God in Christ in Jeanerette honored several local residents for their contributions Sunday as part of the 2023 Influential Pacesetters awards.
Aneka Cormier, Clayton King, Kenneth Boudreaux, Donna Ellis and Lloyd Riley were all awarded for their contributions and achievements in the community during a worship service held at the church.
Cormier is employed by various health care agencies providing extended home care services and is passionate about providing quality healthcare. Cormier said she believes a medical or health care worker must have a caring, loving and compassionate heart as well as a willingness to serve and care for others. She attended Louisiana Technical College and completed the licensed Practical Nursing Program in 2002 and also attended Southeast Community College in 2018.
King is the owner of King’s Cooling & Heating and has been in the air conditioning and refrigeration business for more than 27 years. With the motto “A Name You Can Trust,” King serves Acadiana and the surrounding areas and considers himself a “servant of God, loves all and serves all.”
He also worked for FEMA to provide services to families rebuilding their homes after Hurricane Katrina and Hurricane Rita. King is a member of Mount Calvary Baptist Church in New Iberia.
Boudreaux is a former Lafayette City-Parish Council Member, consultant and talk show host. Boudreaux said he is passionate about issues on leadership, community outreach, equity, census building and related issues.
Boudreaux founding and hosts three talk radio shows on KRRQ Q95.5 Teen Talk Show Holla Back, KNEK Magic 104.7 Community Hour and KRRQ Q95.5 Q@Large.
Ellis graduated from Jeanerette Senior High and later graduated from Delta School of Business in New Iberia, majoring in office specialist. She began employment as a secretary for the U.S. Army in New Iberia. After becoming a mother, Ellis became a full-time stay at home mother to raise her sons.
Ellis enjoys traveling, reading the Bible daily and playing Bible quiz. She also enjoys and loves the service of altruism and believes in the selfless concern for the well-being of others.
Riley is an experienced regional sales manager with history in the consumer service industry. He has traveled across the country negotiating deals and performing training for major corporations and their trade partners.
Riley has worked as a regional sales manager for more than 10 years for Whirlpool Corporation, the world’s largest appliance manufacturer as well as Reliable Parts, North America’s largest appliance parts distributor.
Riley is a Franklin native and grew up in the Triune Church of God and was educated at the University of Louisiana at Lafayette.