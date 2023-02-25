pacesetter
From left, Pastor Dr. Ezora Proctor awards Aneeka Cormier, Donna Ellis, Clayton King and Lloyd Riley Sunday at First Church of God in Christ in Jeanerette. Not pictured is Kenneth Boudreaux. 

 BY COREY VAUGHN THE DAILY IBERIAN

The First Church of God in Christ in Jeanerette honored several local residents for their contributions Sunday as part of the 2023 Influential Pacesetters awards.

Aneka Cormier, Clayton King, Kenneth Boudreaux, Donna Ellis and Lloyd Riley were all awarded for their contributions and achievements in the community during a worship service held at the church.



