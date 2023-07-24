JUNE 2023
New Residential Homes
D.R. Horton, 1810 Saddleback Road, $99,891
Daniel Keys, 1617 Genest Road, $191,451
D.R. Horton, 1807 Saddleback Road, $115,797
D.R. Horton, 1808 Saddleback Road, $121,069
D.R. Horton, 1809 Saddleback Road, $142,815
D.R. Horton, 1811 Saddleback Road, $109,080
D.R. Horton, 1812 Saddleback Road, $112,117
D.R. Horton, 1814 Saddleback Road, $114,772
D.R. Horton, 1816 Saddleback Road, $127,989
D.R. Horton, 1818 Saddleback Road, $141,998
D.R. Horton, 1900 Saddleback Road, $112,177
Wayne & Virginia Simoneaud, 1011 Troy Road, $580,000
Centry Complete, 609 Barrow Road, $111,864
Centry Complete, 618 Barrow Road, $140,167
Centry Complete, 702 Barrow Road, $111,864
Centry Complete, 711 Barrow Road, $140,167
Centry Complete, 714 Barrow St., $111,864
Centry Complete, 715 Barrow, $111,864
Centry Complete, 717 Barrow, $133,978
Centry Complete, 612 Timberstone, $133,036
Centry Complete, 701 Timberstone, $111,864
Centry Complete, 703 Timberstone, $133,036
Centry Complete, 707 Timberstone, $111,864
Centry Complete, 715 Timberstone, $111,864
Centry Complete, 717 Timberstone, $140,167
Centry Complete, 801 Timberstone, $133,036
Michael & Johnetta Lasalle, 209 Elias Drive, $800,000
New Residential Homes Total: $3,926,371
Residential Additions/Renovations
Carla Bonvillain, 2111 Lebelle Villa Road, $75,000
Jonathan Olivier, 7408 E. Admiral Doyle Drive, $20,000
Residential Additions/Renovations Total: $95,000
Residential Other
Donald Schultz, 1401 Darnall Road, $25,000
Kevin Smith, 2604 Blue Haven, $13,000
Raymond Shelton, 2503 Jefferson Island Road, $55,000
Residential Other Total: $93,000
Residential Roof
John Wormser, 116 Plantation Drive, $20,361
Rodney Viator, 1014 Oakcrest, $18,976
Nadine McCain, 4706 Jefferson Island Road, $16,853
Michael Colomb, 111 Stephanie Ave., $13,650
Jason Olivier, 2619 Bodin Road, $19,940
Residential Roof Total: $89,780
Residential Sheds
Timothy & Virginia Viator, 210 Interlaken Drive, $44,431
Shanie Dugas, 404 Candleglow Drive, $29,025
Michael & Johnetta Lasalle, 209 Elias Drive, $200,000
David Mallet, 7010 Coteau Road, $101,000
Residential Sheds Total: $374,456
Residential Pools
Jenee Jordan, 212 Sugartrace Lane, $79,000
Edmund Burke & Sarah Rito, 6219 E. Old Spanish Trail, $72,000
Travis & Natalie Citrano, 6700 Coteau Road, $80,295
Residential Pools Total: $231,295
Other: Raised Homes, Dirt Ponds, Demolition, Solar Panels
Ronald Adams, 1519 Mullins Road, $41,000
Sittiphone Bounyaseng, 4216 Jefferson Island Road, $30,000
Melanie Marcantel, 2602 N. Freyou Road, $24,000
Other: Raised Homes, Dirt Ponds, Demolition, Solar Panels Total: $95,000
Commercial Additions/Renovations
Freeman Holding of Acadiana, 1314 Hanger Drive, $4,280,000
Commmercial Additions/Renovations Total: $4,280,000
Commercial Other
Leleaux Children L.L.C., 2504 Daspit Road, $15,000
Bass LTD, 2617 S. Lewis St. Lot A, $15,000
Commmercial Other Total: $30,000
Mobile Homes / Moveable Structures
Scott Desormeaux, 6912 Hwy. 14 Lot 50, $19,000
Tyler Leblanc, 817 Jacquiline Drive Lot 5, $12,000
Mariah Jordan, 2300 Darnall Road Lot 7, $6,500
Kayla Bourgeois, 3516 Avery Island Road Lot 13, $133,381
Gavin Gautreaux, 5201 Hazard Road, $7,200
Souleya Daoteuang, 9712 Lake Peigneur Road, $15,000
Nickolas Campisi & Braeden Dore, 4905 Hwy. 14, $90,000
Claire Breaux, 1912 Emile Gondron, $128,261
MA Patout & Sons, 9702 Earl Drive, $35,000
MA Patout & Sons, 2800 J. Patout Burns Road, $35,000
Matthew Mayon, 506 Dorsey Road, $132,520
Delmar Systems, 1714 New Horizon Lot 131, $104,388
Clayton Homes, 1714 New Horizon Lot 2, $83,500
Robert Judice Jr., 909 Bacon Road, $26,000
Donald Frederick, 819 Jill St., $139,900
Gene Hartwell, 2719 Jefferson Island Road, $30,000
Mobile Homes / Moveable Structures Total: $997,650
Grand Total - $10,212,552