After two years of work creating his own musical, New Iberia native Ian Bonin is presenting “Over Again” on the stage of the Essanee Theater this week.
The production is a little different than what usually premieres on the Iberia Performing Arts League’s stage, with the production possibly being the first time that a completely new musical debuts on the IPAL stage.
Bonin, a Westgate teacher and IPAL veteran, has written several theatrical pieces during his career and said he was excited to showcase his newest venture at the Essanee.
Bonin said the show revolves around a husband and wife who are on the eve of their separation, with much of the show being a conversation between the two about their expectations and what they want from their spouse.
“I had an initial idea about what happens to the characters, and I expanded that to a musical,” Bonin said. “A big part of it was the idea of starting your life over again after you’ve already lived it and coming to terms with that.”
As for the musical score, Bonin said the musical inspiration comes from 2000s alternative rock, “but soft alt-rock,” he said.
“There are a few numbers that are a little harder and some that are more piano ballad songs,” Bonin said. “That’s what I love to write, I love to sit at a piano and bang some emotions out.”
Director for the show Kaleigh Lay said directing the show has been a very different experience than previous ones.
“As a director you normally have something to look at,” Lay said. “You have footage or YouTube videos and you can see how other people do it, there’s no blueprint for this because we are the blueprint.
Lay said she has been involved with the creation of the show since Bonin created it and has been envisioning how it would look on the stage from the beginning.
“The content is a little different for New Iberia, it’s a drama and we usually stick with things people know well that are comedies,” Lay said. “I think we’ve been pushing the envelope a little bit and introducing some new things.”
“Over Again” runs on the IPAL stage Jan. 19-22. Thursday, Friday and Saturday shows start at 7:30 p.m. Saturday and Sunday matinees will also take place at 2 p.m.
Tickets for the show are $15 and can be purchased at www.tix.com. The show contains adult themes.