From left, Frank Barber and Gerald Conley discuss the possibility of an air show in Iberia Parish during an Iberia Parish Airport Authority meeting. 

 BY COREY VAUGHN/THE DAILY IBERIAN

Iberia Parish is home to all kinds of festivals and events throughout the year, but the possibility of a completely new kind of experience was floated at Tuesday’s Iberia Parish Airport Authority meeting.

Gerald Conley with Vampire Aviation and local lawyer Frank Barber addressed the Acadiana Regional Airport commission to propose the organizing of an air show in Iberia one year from now.



