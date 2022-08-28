patch
Buy Now

St. Peter's Catholic Church pumpkin patch is back once again for the public. 

 THE DAILY IBERIAN FILES THE DAILY IBERIAN

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

A receipt was sent to your email.

OK

St. Peter’s Catholic Church is once again preparing for its annual pumpkin patch to be held on the grounds of the church in September.

Organizers for the annual event are asking for volunteers with a talent for decorating and being creative with arranging flowers and garlands. Those handy with climbing ladders, carrying boxes or just helping out are also encouraged to volunteer.



Tags