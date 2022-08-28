St. Peter’s Catholic Church is once again preparing for its annual pumpkin patch to be held on the grounds of the church in September.
Organizers for the annual event are asking for volunteers with a talent for decorating and being creative with arranging flowers and garlands. Those handy with climbing ladders, carrying boxes or just helping out are also encouraged to volunteer.
Decorating will begin the week of Sept. 18, and the church grounds will be decorated for the patch and will also have photo opportunities and games available.
The church hall will also be decorated for field trips and the annual Fall Fest.
Signing up for committees related to the pumpkin patch will take place Friday through Sunday after all Masses.
The dozens of pumpkins to be placed on church grounds are expected to arrive Sept. 27, and organizers will requre help in unloading the pumpkins and placing them on pallets.
The patch will open on Sept. 28 and stay open until Oct. 31 in celebration of the season.
A field trip committee will also be formed to work with children, read stories and even play bingo and other games with the children who will be taking trips to the patch during the month that it opens. Field trips will begin Oct. 3.
The pumpkin patch will mark the return of the popular event following its cancellation last year due to COVID-19. Instead, the church put on its inaugural Fall Fest last year, in what Deacon Wynard Boutte said was a way to show appreciation to church volunteers in the wake of the cancellation of the annual event.
The pumpkin patch will be open from 2 to 6 p.m. from Sept. 28- Oct. 31. On weekends, the patch will be open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
The annual pumpkin patch at St. Peter’s has long provided a large amount of fun for the fall season. Along with the pumpkins that are up for purchase, the event also hosts plenty of activities for the whole family. Games and photo opportunities are some of the features of the pumpkin patch that will be located on the scenic grounds of one of New Iberia’s largest churches.