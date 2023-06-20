Big catches came from unexpected places with the Optimist Club of New Iberia's annual fishing workshop.
Over a dozen little faces joined Optimist Club member and chair/event planner of the fishing workshop Lana Alfano and her legion of volunteers on a beautiful, blue June day.
The children were part of the Boys and Girls club and others from family and other community members. According to Optimist Club President Jeanne Escuriex-Cutrera, the limit on number of kids is 20.
"Any more than 20 and you've got poles flying around, hooks flying around, you've got chaos," Cutrera said, laughing as she did so.
The group caught several surprisingly large fish. Now they may have fearlessly caught these fish, but they aren't so fearless in handling the gaping creatures. One young girl, Miracle, caught a huge fish, especially for her age, but positively refused to hold the fish after, and no one blamed her.
According Alfano, some of the youth are returning apprentice "fisher kids," but many are new to fishing.
"Some of these kids have never held a pole or much less seen a fish. Some are returners that did it last year," Alfano said.
A couple of New Iberia community members donated the use of their voluptuous pond and its accompanying gazebo. They also fed the group of developing "fisher kids" hotdogs toward the tail end of the event.
The Optimist Clubs ran the workshop for over 20 years but recently took sole responsibility of hosting it.
They used live crickets for bait, which needed to be timed just right, or they might die before anyone could use them.
To reach the event, another community member donated their bus, which transported the kids once they had gathered. Once the event concluded, the bus brought them back to their waiting parents.
Each kid went home with a brand new pole with the hopes it might which might inspire parents to bring their kids out fishing.
