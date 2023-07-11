Kaitlin Absent is forever grateful for the opportunities she continues to receive in her life.
The New Iberia native has grown tremendously, both personally and professionally over the years. And it's something she hasn’t taken for granted, too.
Music has always been present in Absent’s life, a guiding force to her happiness, a way to make hard times easier. She started her music journey when she was 5, hearing “I will Always Love You” by Whitney Houston.
“I started playing on the small piano,” Absent said. “I was playing and I was like, ‘I really like it’ and wanted to stick with it.’”
A few years ago, Absent’s music career really began to take off. Covering iconic musical hits by some of her favorite artists like Beyoncé, Chloe X Halle and Chris Brown on her soprano saxophone, she began to gain attention and popularity.
Her music abilities began to blossom, performing for the New Orleans Pelicans, San Antonio Spurs and the San Francisco Giants. She was even an extra in the 2022 hit Netflix movie “Home Team" starring Kevin James, who played then-Saints' head coach Sean Peyton.
Most recently, Absent was given another opportunity, once that she says she's' blessed. This July, Absent was able to perform with New Orleans music royalty Juvenile, Mannie Fresh, as well as Trombone Shorty at the 2023 Donna Fest in New Orleans.
Donna Fest, named after Juvenile’s wife, Shadonna, is an annual summer festival part of Essence Music Festival that showcases top talents in music, art and culture. Absent was given an opportunity to perform at the festival after she covered one of Juvenile’s most famous songs “Back that Azz Up.”
“We were in connection for about a month and I was able to perform with them for Donna Fest,” Absent said.
Practicing twice a day and driving to New Orleans constantly for rehearsals, Absent put some much time and dedication into their performance. It wasn’t a surprise to no one that she was able to shine brightly among the stars she shared the stage with.
“Juvenile loved it,” Absent gleefully explained. “I was able to perform in front of a large crowd. I was also able to perform a cover for Tevin Campbell’s ‘Can We Talk.’ It was cool, I had a pretty good time.”
She was also nervous to tell anyone, but her family, like they always have, supported her and were so proud of her. It made the long trips and two-a-days worth it, Absent said.
“I made them proud, which made me happy,” Absent siad.
Because of how well she did, Absent said there is a chance she can perform again with Juvenile again this fall.
When she’s not stopping the show at Donna Fest, Absent is studying at the University of Louisiana at Lafayette and with two semesters left to go, she plans to attend Loyola University New Orleans to pursue her masters in music therapy.
If she’s not performing in front of a sold-out crowd around the county, Absent would love to help others with her passions. She would love to play music for those who are struggling with their mental health. She wants to stimulate the mind with music. She would love to work at a facility that specializes in music therapy. And possibly, something bigger down the line.
“I want to have my own practice,” Absent said.
Absent plans to move back home to the Teche, to be with her family and friends, and give back to her community, for the support it has shown her all these years.
“I want to give back to the place that gave to me,” she said.