Louisiana State Police Troop I said a woman has died from injuries after the crash between a vehicle and a farm tractor on Friday in Iberia Parish.
Troopers said the crash claimed the life of 24-year-old Mariah A. Francis of Jeanerette. She was wearing a seatbelt, troopers said.
Around 4:30 p.m., troopers said Francis was driving a 2011 Cadillac SRX south on LA 85 when 2014 Case farm tractor was being driven north on LA 85. Troopers said the preliminary investigation revealed Francis failed to negotiate a curve and her Cadillac crossed the center line striking the farm tractor near the center of the northbound lane.
The accident took place near Louisiana Highway 673 in Iberia Parish.
Troopers said Francis suffered fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene by the Iberia Parish Coroner’s Office.
There were three passengers in Francis’ vehicle who were transported to a local hospital with minor to moderate injuries. The driver of the tractor reported no injuries and refused treatment on the scene, troopers said.
As for the investigation, troopers said toxicology results have been submitted to the Louisiana State Police Crime Lab for analysis as the crash remains under investigation.
Troop I has investigated 29 fatal crashes resulting in 32 deaths since the beginning of 2022.
John is a two-time national columnist of the year and AP award-winner in Texas and New York for breaking news, videos and sports. He earned the Thomas J. Bulson Investigative Journalism award and has appeared on CNBC's American Greed, FOX and CNN.