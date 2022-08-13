State Police vehicle
Buy Now

Louisiana State Police.

 raymondclarkeimages/8one8studios

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

A receipt was sent to your email.

OK

Louisiana State Police Troop I said a woman has died from injuries after the crash between a vehicle and a farm tractor on Friday in Iberia Parish.

Troopers said the crash claimed the life of 24-year-old Mariah A. Francis of Jeanerette. She was wearing a seatbelt, troopers said.



Tags

Editor

John is a two-time national columnist of the year and AP award-winner in Texas and New York for breaking news, videos and sports. He earned the Thomas J. Bulson Investigative Journalism award and has appeared on CNBC's American Greed, FOX and CNN.