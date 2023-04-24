A person who was shot on Sunday morning is in critical condition after a shooting Sunday morning on Walton Street.
New Iberia Police said they charged Taekwon Williams, 26, with second-degree attempted murder, aggravated assault with a firearm, criminal damage to property and possession of less than 50 grams of marijuana.
Williams was arraigned and booked in to the Iberia Parish Jail.
Police said at around 6:30 a.m., on Sunday, they started the investigation into a shooting that took place on the 700 block of Walton Street.
The victim who was shot was taken by private vehicle to a local hospital where he was stabilized and transported to a Lafayette hospital. The victim is in critical, but stable, condition, police said.
Detectives responded to the scene and began interviewing witnesses, collecting evidence, and reviewing video surveillance footage. During this time, a suspect was developed.
New Iberia Police said with the assistance of the Iberia Parish Sheriff’s Office, the suspect was located.
