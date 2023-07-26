Along with his regular duties serving as an Iberia Parish councilman, Eugene Olivier has been playing a part in representing Iberia parish in state and even national organizations as well.
Olivier was elected to second vice-president of the Police Jury Association of Louisiana at the 2023 annual convention this past March. Olivier also serves as vice-chair of the Highway Committee for the jury association.
As second vice-president, Olivier is in line for the president seat in 2025 of the PJAL State Association, which would enable him to host the annual state convention. As an executive board member, he also works closely with the executive director of the PJAL monitoring bills that are introduced each year in Baton Rouge by the state Legislature.
Olivier was also appointed to the 2023 National Association of Counties’ Credentials Committee this year as well. The appointment puts Olivier with a five-member team appointed by NACO President Denise Winfrey with the objective of the Credentials Committee being to ensure that all member counties participating in the election of NACo officers, and the policy process are able to do so in the most efficient and fairest way possible.
Olivier joins the panel in order to assist in setting and adjusting credentials rules, guaranteeing that the process runs smoothly and resolving credentials disputes as well as supporting the election itself.
The committee is filled with members from all over the country, including Karen Allen of Callaway County, Mo; Janet Thompson of Boone County Mo; Matt Prochaska of Kendall County, Ill; and Chuck Washington of Riverside County, Calif.
The purpose of NACo is to strengthen America’s counties, and is serving nearly 40,000 county elected officials and 3.6 million county employees. Founded in 1935, NACo unites county officials to advocate county priorities in federal policymaking, promote exemplary county policies and practices, nurture leadership skills and expand knowledge networks.