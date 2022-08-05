Shrimp boat
Buy Now

A shrimp boat in Barataria Bay, La. (William A. Morgan photo)

 William A. Morgan photo

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

A receipt was sent to your email.

OK

Louisiana Department of Wildlife & Fisheries’ Shrimp Task Force meeting Wednesday featured an update on federal proposals to develop wind energy leases in the Gulf of Mexico.

Officials with the federal Bureau of Ocean Energy Management discussed the status of two areas identified for potential wind energy lease sales in the gulf, the process used to identify the areas, and next steps moving forward.



Tags