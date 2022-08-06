bus

Two buses transporting migrants from Texas arrive at Union Station in Washington, D.C., in April. Gov. Greg Abbott announced his plans to add New York City as an additional stop for dropping off migrants. (Shuran Huang for The Texas Tribune).

 By JOHN ANDERSON THE DAILY IBERIAN

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott this week invited New York City Mayor Eric Adams to visit the southern border and see first-hand the costs Texans are bearing as a result of “President Biden’s border crisis.” By Friday, he’d announced the first bus of illegal immigrants had arrived in New York City from Texas.

Abbott’s invitation came after Adams publicly blamed the Texas governor for the influx of illegal immigrants being flown into his “sanctuary city,” calling it a “humanitarian crisis.” The city’s budget, its social services, including its homeless shelters, are all strained, and its public schools will be experiencing an influx of enrollment of non-English speakers he said the city doesn’t have the resources to support.



