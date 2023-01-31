The National Weather Service has issued a bulletin this morning warning of strong to severe thunderstorms possible on Thursday afternoon and evening.
The regional forecast shows an extended period of showers and thunderstorms beginning Wednesday morning as precipitation spreads first into lower southeast Texas.
Thursday, a low pressure center will cross south Louisiana as a congealed mass of heavy showers and some organized thunderstorms.
"Due to saturated conditions, lower rainfall totals may still lead to minor flooding of urban and poor drainage areas, as well as cause creeks and bayous to overtop their banks," National Weather Service officials said. "Some thunderstorms may become strong to severe Thursday afternoon and early evening, particularly in south-central Louisiana parishes.
"Damaging wind gusts and a brief, isolated tornado will be possible in stronger storms or line segments that may develop," the national weather service added in its morning bulletin.
As it stands now for Thursday, excessive rainfall expands to include most Louisiana parishes as another one to two inches of rainfall are possible with some locally higher amounts. Stronger storms may have rain rates of 1-plus inch per hour.
As low pressure tracks along the coastline, strong to severe thunderstorms may be possible over south central Louisiana. Right now, damaging wind gusts are the primary concern but a brief isolated tornado cannot be ruled out by the NWS.