Stronger storms may have rain rates of 1-plus inch per hour on Thursday. Damaging wind gusts are the primary concern but a brief isolated tornado cannot be ruled out by the National Weather Service. 

The National Weather Service has issued a bulletin this morning warning of strong to severe thunderstorms possible on Thursday afternoon and evening.

The regional forecast shows an extended period of showers and thunderstorms beginning Wednesday morning as precipitation spreads first into lower southeast Texas.



