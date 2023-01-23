WASHINGTON, D.C. — NSSF®, The Firearm Industry Trade Association, recognized Louisiana Republican state Rep. Blake Miguez as the 2022 NSSF State Legislator of the Year for his determined commitment to protect the firearm industry against “woke” discrimination.

The award was presented by Laurie Aronson, Chairwoman and CEO of Lipsey’s and member of NSSF’s Board of Governors.



