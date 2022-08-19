oil and gas gulf of mexico
"It's unfortunate we have to continue litigating policies by Biden that cause pain for American families, especially those crushing us at the pump," Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry said in an emailed statement to Bloomberg (file photo).

Despite a court victory, President Joe Biden's signing of the so-called Inflation Reduction Act means his administration's attempt to halt oil and gas lease sales in the Gulf of Mexico and Alaska won't go into effect at least for the next few years.

The U.S. Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals on Wednesday delivered a win for the Biden administration, vacating a lower court order that forced his administration to hold lease sales.



