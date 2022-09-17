Not missing out on 40th reunion again By MICHAEL MESSERLY THE DAILY IBERIAN Sep 17, 2022 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 7 Buy Now John Keith Moreland, known to his classmates as Mickey Moreland, took the photos to document the historic reunion. Buy Now John Keith Moreland, known to his classmates as Mickey Moreland, took the photos to document the historic reunion. Buy Now John Keith Moreland, known to his classmates as Mickey Moreland, took the photos to document the historic reunion. Buy Now John Keith Moreland, known to his classmates as Mickey Moreland, took the photos to document the historic reunion. Buy Now John Keith Moreland, known to his classmates as Mickey Moreland, took the photos to document the historic reunion. Buy Now John Keith Moreland, known to his classmates as Mickey Moreland, took the photos to document the historic reunion. Buy Now John Keith Moreland, known to his classmates as Mickey Moreland, took the photos to document the historic reunion. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The Class of 1980 from New Iberia Senior High missed out on its 40-year reunion due to the pandemic.Undeterred, a number of classmates organized a reunion gathering at Jane’s Seafood & Chinese Restaurant in New Iberia on Sept. 10 to make up for their missed reunion.John Keith Moreland, known to his classmates as Mickey Moreland, took the photos to document the historic reunion. Copy article link Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Reunion Classmate Senior High School Photography New Iberia John Keith Moreland Gathering Jane Most Popular Father, infant child in hospital after head-on crash Man wanted for a year caught with guns, drugs Community rallies to reopen St. Francis Diner Life in the trenches: Westgate’s O-Line relies on brotherhood, discipline to excel Serving Our Schools: New Iberia Police Department's Cpl. Christine Clark Experienced Educators: Delcambre Elementary's Sadie Suire Another deadly fire claims life of woman in RV ‘They earned that’: NISH record first win of the season against Sam Houston, 35-14 Acadiana's Most Wanted caught and it wasn't easy NISH to add three in hall of fame Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Submit