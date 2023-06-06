domestic violence -
Louisiana’s 17 shelters for domestic violence survivors are already struggling to keep up with demand for their services. From approximately 2015 to 2020, the state had an average of 2,600 requests for shelter from domestic violence that could not be filled, according to the 2021 legislative auditor’s report.

The Louisiana Senate leadership included an additional $7 million for domestic violence shelters and victims services in its state budget proposal — a boon for those organizations that have typically received little state financial support.

Advocates for domestic violence victims have complained for years that Louisiana provides minimal state dollars for their shelters and services, especially when compared to other states. The Louisiana Legislature’s own auditor also recommended lawmakers give more “consistent and flexible funding” for domestic violence prevention in a 2021 report.