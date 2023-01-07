Like all schools around the state, North Lewis Elementary faced many challenges during the COVID-19 pandemic, but the school’s recovery since then has been recognized by the Louisiana Department of Education.
North Lewis was recognized as a Louisiana Comeback Campus Friday along with 40 other schools that have made leaps and bounds in pandemic recovery.
Each of the schools have made significant gains in both math and English language arts since the pandemic and the impact of two historically active hurricane seasons, according to the LDOE.
The schools recognized, including North Lewis, are performing at higher levels in reading and math than before the pandemic, and LDOE representatives have been visiting with each of the schools to listen to the work the administration, staff, teachers and students have done to come back stronger than ever after COVID-19.
“It means they have exceeded and surpassed where they were prior to COVID-19,” Superintendent of Schools Heath Hulin said.
Principal Tim Rosamond said he was honored and proud to receive the distinction, which the district had learned about in December.
“A lot of hard work went into it,” Rosamond said. “Trying to keep kids engaged, making sure kids heard the teachers, everyone rose to it. Teachers, parents and students all rose to it.”
Rosamond said that not only maintaining North Lewis’ quality but surpassing where the school was in 2019 was definitely a mark of honor, and he was proud of everyone involved.
“We’re back on track but the next thing is to continue that growth,” he said.
LDOE Deputy Superintendent Jenn Chaisson was present at North Lewis Friday to hear from Rosamond and staff about their time during the pandemic and how the school rose to the occasion.
After a tour of the school, Rosamond gave an overview of what North Lewis was like during the pandemic, and the measure put into place to ensure that students were receiving a quality education despite COVID-19.