A February 2023 aerial view of the train derailment wreckage in East Palestine, Ohio. (Screenshot from NTSB B-roll recorded Feb. 5, 2023)

The CEO of Norfolk Southern, the railroad operating the train that last month derailed and spilled toxic chemicals in East Palestine, Ohio, apologized for the derailment at a U.S. Senate hearing Thursday, but declined solicitations to endorse a bipartisan rail safety bill.

Norfolk Southern CEO Alan Shaw opened his testimony to the Senate Environment and Public Works Committee with an apology to residents of the community and pledged “to make this right,” though he resisted senators’ invitations to endorse policy specifics.



