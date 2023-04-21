The process for the canonization of a former Acadiana resident on the path to sainthood is still on track with the Diocese of Lafayette completing an investigation into Auguste Robert “Nonco” Pelafigue.

Pelafigue, who currently has the designated title “Servant of God,” has been pushed by many local Catholics to become a saint in the Catholic Church. A ceremony was held this week to close the diocesan phase of the inquiry for Pelafigue’s canonization.



