A senior student at New Iberia Senior High was chosen as Iberia Parish’s Student of the Year and is on her way to competing in a regional competition.

Cecile Granger, 17, is the daughter of Johnathan and Juliet Granger and was initially selected as a NISH top student after school staff and administration reviewed several applications for the honor. Students receiving the distinction are chosen based on a rubric that includes GPA, extracurricular activities, achievements and other criteria.



