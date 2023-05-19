NISH Graduation
NISH's Jasmine Picard celebrates graduation with her classmates.

 Matthew Louviere

On Thursday night 289 Yellow Jackets turned their tassels to become the latest crop of NISH alumni.

PHOTOS: New Iberia Senior High graduation

Eight valedictorians were honored: Angelle Comeaux, Hunter Gathe, Charles Meyers, Vanna Pham, Ashlyn Porche, Aden Romero, Kyson Small and Jaci Suarez.







