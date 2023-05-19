On Thursday night 289 Yellow Jackets turned their tassels to become the latest crop of NISH alumni.
Eight valedictorians were honored: Angelle Comeaux, Hunter Gathe, Charles Meyers, Vanna Pham, Ashlyn Porche, Aden Romero, Kyson Small and Jaci Suarez.
The class flower was the yellow daffodil and the class song was Good Old Day by Macklemore and Ryan Lewis.
The Class of 2023's motto was "We're the best there'll ever be; we're the class of '23."
The graduation marked the first for new principal Emanuel Harding, who spent several years at NISH as a teacher before becoming assistant principal at Westgate High School.