072722-news-graydeath

New Iberia Police seized a number of illegal drugs including "gray death," a drug police say is 100 times more potent than fentanyl.

 New Iberia Police Dept.

Police believe a deadly drug that first started appearing in Louisiana more than two years ago was among a batch of drugs seized during a raid at a residence on Rene Street Monday, New Iberia police said.

About eight grams of suspected "gray death" was found after members of the Directed Patrol Unit of the New Iberia Police Department executed a narcotics search warrant at a residence located in the 1100 block of Rene Street. The investigation was initiated after a concerned citizen reported suspected illegal narcotics activity.



