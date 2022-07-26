Police believe a deadly drug that first started appearing in Louisiana more than two years ago was among a batch of drugs seized during a raid at a residence on Rene Street Monday, New Iberia police said.
About eight grams of suspected "gray death" was found after members of the Directed Patrol Unit of the New Iberia Police Department executed a narcotics search warrant at a residence located in the 1100 block of Rene Street. The investigation was initiated after a concerned citizen reported suspected illegal narcotics activity.
Gray death is a lethal mixture often used as a supplement to heroin and marketed as heroin. Most often it contains fentanyl but also can contain carfentanil, which is 100 times more potent than fentanyl. Just 2mg of this deadly drug, about the weight of 35 grains of salt, can cause death in humans. The drug is used as an elephant tranquilizer.
During a search of the residence, about 1.3 ounces of suspected cocaine, 8 grams of suspected gray death, 5-1/2 pills of suspected sildenafil citrate, three packets of suspected suboxone, and two ounces of suspected marijuana were located.
Police charged the occupant of the residence.
Cedric Demouchet, 52, of New Iberia, was arrested and booked into the Iberia Parish Jail on the charges of possession with intent to distribute a schedule I CDS, possession with intent to distribute a schedule II CDS, monies derived from CDS activities, possession of CDS in a drug-free aone, possession of a schedule I CDS, possession with intent to distribute a legend drug, possession of a schedule III CDS, and second or subsequent drug offenses.
Assistance was provided by the Investigations, Patrol, Professional Standards, and K-9 divisions.
The New Iberia Police Department urges citizens to report suspicious activity. Information can be reported anonymously by calling the New Iberia Police Department at (337) 369-2306 or the Iberia Parish Crimestoppers at (337) 364-TIPS.