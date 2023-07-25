NIPD investigating shooting at motel along Admiral Doyle Drive, one dead STAFF REPORTS Jul 25, 2023 Jul 25, 2023 Updated 23 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The New Iberia Police Department is investigating a shooting at the Southern Comfort Inn and Suites that left one dead on Tuesday evening.Police were called to the motel just after 5 p.m. in response to a report of shots fired.Sgt. Daesha Hughes of the NIPD said that police found the deceased “upstairs near his room that he was renting.”The victim's family has been notified but their identity is not being released to the public at this time.Sgt. Hughes said that the police are actively investigating the incident and already have a person of interest identified. Copy article link Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Police Crime Hospitality Facilities Weapons Most Popular A real throwback: Bambino’s Burgers to open in October Man murdered at local hotel identified Emmy nomination for New Iberia Cinematographer Natalie Kingston Over $10 million in new homes, additions during June in Iberia Parish, see the locations: Body discovered in New Iberia NIPD investigating shooting at motel along Admiral Doyle Drive, one dead New Iberia resident killed in Vermilion crash M. Sinitiere pulls in key kicker 15 minutes before the weigh-in Free backpacks for all kids filled with supplies, snacks on Aug. 5 New Iberia Garden Club's July Garden of the Month Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Submit