NIPD investigating major crash on Admiral Doyle

BY COREY VAUGHN
THE DAILY IBERIAN

Mar 8, 2023

The New Iberia Police Department is currently investigating a major crash in the 900 block of East Admiral Doyle Drive.

The eastbound lanes and turning lane on Admiral Doyle Drive are closed from Lewis Street to Elm Street.

Motorist should take alternate routes.

The closure is expected to last for several hours.

No additional details are available at this time.