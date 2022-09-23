Traffic stops and investigations into neighborhood disturbances resulted in a number of arrests and removal of illegal drugs and firearms by the New Iberia Police Department over the last several days. NIPD says it will continue taking proactive approach to all concerns of potential violence in the community.
On Sept. 12, the NIPD Directed Patrol Unit conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle on West Washington Street near Lasalle Street.
Contact was made with the driver, 21-year-old Andrew Bernard. During the investigation, officers asked Bernard for permission to search the vehicle, which he denied.
The NIPD’s K-9 Unit was then utilized and indicated a positive alert for the presence of illegal narcotics inside the vehicle. During a subsequent search of the vehicle, officers recovered suspected marijuana, alprazolam pills, and acetaminophen and oxycodone pills. Officers also recovered a firearm.
Bernard was arrested and booked into the Iberia Parish Jail on the charges of possession with intent to distribute schedule 1 controlled dangerous substance, possession of a firearm with a controlled dangerous substance, second or subsequent drug offenses, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession with intent to distribute schedule IV controlled dangerous substance, possession of schedule II controlled dangerous substance and various traffic charges.
On Tuesday, members of the NIPD Directed Patrol Unit and K-9 Unit conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle on Abraham Roy Street. Upon contacting the occupants, officers could smell the odor of marijuana coming from the vehicle.
While continuing the investigation, the driver identified as Charles Lanaute fled from officers on foot. After a short pursuit, Lanaute was taken into custody.
Officers recovered additional narcotics and a firearm from the vehicle.
Lanaute was booked into the Iberia Parish Jail on the charges of possessing no driver’s license, resisting an officer and failure to signal. The firearm was also seized and additional charges are likely.
On Wednesday, the NIPD received a complaint of an individual with a firearm, The individual was identified as Bryson Maturin of New Iberia. While responding to the location, officers were informed the individual went into an apartment located in the 900 block of Mississippi Street.
Officers arrived and contacted the occupants of the apartment. Maturin was located inside of the apartment.
During the investigation, two firearms were located inside the apartment. One of the firearms was found to have been reported stolen. Maturin was arrested and booked into the Iberia Parish Jail on the charge of illegal possession of a stolen firearm.
On Thursday, the NIPD responded to Deare Street after receiving a report that an occupant of a vehicle riding in the area had pointed a firearm at the complainant. While in the area, an officer heard several gunshots. Officers immediately went to the area where they heard the gunshots and observed a vehicle fleeing the area at a high rate of speed.
Officers conducted a traffic stop on the vehicle in the 1300 block of Twenty Arpent Road. The vehicle proceeded into the parking lot of an apartment complex and pulled into a parking spot. The occupants of the vehicle exited and began walking away.
Upon approaching the vehicle, officers observed a firearm and suspected marijuana in plain view inside the vehicle.
Officers obtained a search warrant for the vehicle. During the search, officers recovered three firearms, approximately eight pounds of suspected marijuana, and approximately $3,600 in cash.
Jude Daniels of New Iberia was arrested and booked into the Iberia Parish Jail on the charges of possession with intent to distribute a Schedule I CDS, possession of a firearm in the presence of a CDS and drug proceeds. Daniels’ bond was set at $165,000
Christine Antione of New Iberia was arrested and booked into the Iberia Parish Jail on the charges of possession with intent to distribute a Schedule I CDS, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, second or subsequent drug offenses, possession of a firearm in the presence of a CDS and drug proceeds. Antoine’s bond was set at $315,000
Marlon Phillips of New Iberia was arrested and booked into the Iberia Parish Jail on the charges of possession with intent to distribute a Schedule I CDS, possession of a firearm in the presence of a CDS. Phillips bond was set at $150,000
Once again, the New Iberia Police Department stands by its pledge “Zero Tolerance For Gun Violence.”
"The NIPD says it has increased enforcement and dedicated a group of specialized officers who focus on removing illegal firearms, narcotics, and violent offenders off the streets. Community involvement and a united partnership between citizens and NIPD will continue to increase the public’s trust and increase the citizen’s involvement with law enforcement resulting in a safer New Iberia," the NIPD stated in a news release.
NIPD continues to partner with the U.S. Department of Justice in the Project Safe Neighborhood initiative, which allows offenders possessing a firearm when prohibited to be federally prosecuted.