Parish Proud, Acadiana Veteran Alliance, Lafayette Consolidated Government, Parks Art Recreation and Culture, and The Mayor-President gathered to celebrate the unveiling of a new Veterans Park sign. From left, Levi Kastner, Acadiana Veteran Alliance, Ross Gresham, Lafayette Consolidated Government Parks & Rec, Andrew Ward, Founder & CEO Acadiana Veteran Alliance, Hollis Conway, Director of Parks, Arts, Recreation and Culture, Diogo Tavares, Acadiana Veteran Alliance, Josh Guillory, Lafayette Mayor-President and Sarah Mary Toce-Donlon, Parish Proud Development Director.
The unveiling celebrated the collaborative efforts of these groups to transform this cherished shared space.
The new entranceway was made possible through the leadership of Andrew Ward, Founder and CEO of Acadiana Veterans Alliance in conjunction with Pixus. He was inspired to pioneer this effort after he, alongside 40 veterans from various organizations across Acadiana, participated in a Parish Proud Placemaking event hosted at Veterans Park on Saturday, June 3, 2023.
Ward said, “Acadiana Veteran Alliance is proud to play a small but meaningful part in reviving our Veteran’s Park in Lafayette. Through the team efforts of Parish Proud, LCG, and Pixus, we were able to transform the gateway to the park with a brand-new monument sign that will last for decades.”
The new and updated Veterans Park sign honors those who serve and have served in the armed forces. As the marker to this sacred park, this new sign will represent our veterans in a more meaningful and lasting way. The sign also signifies the transformative power of collaboration between government, private businesses, non-profit organizations, and individual citizens.
Lafayette Mayor-President Josh Guillory said, “When government and community organizations work hand-in-hand, we not only amplify the impact but also foster a sense of unity. Through collaboration, we unlock a world of possibilities – opportunities to pool resources, knowledge, and expertise for the greater good.”
About Parish Proud
Parish Proud is a 501(c)3 non-profit. Our mission is to connect People to Places and Possibilities through a process called Placemaking. Placemaking is a collaborative, people-centered approach to creating a more vibrant, resilient, and thriving community that fosters connection and economic growth. We accomplish this mission through our five pillars: Education, Inspiration, Participation, Collaboration, ultimately resulting in the Transformation of a space or place. To host your own event, donate, or learn more, visit us at www.ParishProud.org, email us at Info@ParishProud.org, or call us at 337.735.8920.
About Acadiana Veteran Alliance
Acadiana Veteran Alliance (AVA) was formed to build new economic development and industry WITH veterans, and fund PTS healthcare treatments FOR veterans. The AVA mission is to unite veterans, veteran-owned businesses, and all companies for a common purpose; supporting veterans in our Work, Heal, and Give phases of assistance. To learn more or get involved visit, www.supportava.org or email AVA at Contact@supportava.com.