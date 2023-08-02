photo
Parish Proud, Acadiana Veteran Alliance, Lafayette Consolidated Government, Parks Art Recreation and Culture, and The Mayor-President gathered to celebrate the unveiling of a new Veterans Park sign. From left, Levi Kastner, Acadiana Veteran Alliance, Ross Gresham, Lafayette Consolidated Government Parks & Rec, Andrew Ward, Founder & CEO Acadiana Veteran Alliance, Hollis Conway, Director of Parks, Arts, Recreation and Culture, Diogo Tavares, Acadiana Veteran Alliance, Josh Guillory, Lafayette Mayor-President and Sarah Mary Toce-Donlon, Parish Proud Development Director.

Parish Proud, Acadiana Veteran Alliance, Lafayette Consolidated Government, Parks Art Recreation and Culture, and The Mayor-President gathered to celebrate the unveiling of a new Veterans Park sign. The unveiling celebrated the collaborative efforts of these groups to transform this cherished shared space.

The new entranceway was made possible through the leadership of Andrew Ward, Founder and CEO of Acadiana Veterans Alliance in conjunction with Pixus. He was inspired to pioneer this effort after he, alongside 40 veterans from various organizations across Acadiana, participated in a Parish Proud Placemaking event hosted at Veterans Park on Saturday, June 3, 2023.



