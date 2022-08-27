beats
Buy Now

Louisiana Red takes the stage at Beats on the Bayou in 2018. 

 THE DAILY IBERIAN FILES THE DAILY IBERIAN

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

A receipt was sent to your email.

OK

The Iberia Parish Recreation Department is offering a long series of attractive musical options in the next few months with Beats on the Bayou.

Parks and Recreation Director Tammy Trahan said Beats on the Bayou is a concert series that the Isle of Iberia has put on since 2018 that is offered as an amenity to the campers and guests of the Isle of Iberia.



Tags