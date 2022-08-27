The Iberia Parish Recreation Department is offering a long series of attractive musical options in the next few months with Beats on the Bayou.
Parks and Recreation Director Tammy Trahan said Beats on the Bayou is a concert series that the Isle of Iberia has put on since 2018 that is offered as an amenity to the campers and guests of the Isle of Iberia.
“Our series is set apart from other musical events in the area because it is only open to campers that are registered at the campground,” Trahan said. “While enjoying the music, campers and their guests can enjoy the lazy river, have a few drinks at the poolside bar, dance and then head back to their campsite.”
Although the series has been offered to the general public in previous years, Beats on the Bayou is now exclusively for campers and their guests due to music license stipulations.
The series has several musical artists set to premiere at the Isle of Iberia. Andy Smith is set to play Saturday, followed by Colby Latiolais and Ambush on Sept. 3, Kip Sonnier on Sept. 17, Blake Luquette on Sept. 24, Blake Luquette again on Oct. 15 and the Bad Boys Band on Oct. 29.
What is Beats on the Bayou and how long has it been a feature of the Isle of Iberia?
What sets Beats on the Bayou apart from other musical events in the area?
What is the current lineup of musicians for the next three months?
Aug. 27th Andy Smith (6-9 p.m.)
Sept. 3 Coly Latiolais and Ambush (6-9 p.m.)
Sept. 17 Kip Sonnier (6-9 p.m.)
Sept. 24 Blake Luquette (6-9 p.m.)
Oct. 15 Blake Luquette (6-9 p.m.)
Oct. 29 Bad Boys Band (7-10 p.m.)
Where would someone go for more information?
Information can be found on the Isle of Iberia RV Resort website (www.isleofiberia.com) or by calling the Isle office at 337 256 8681, please note that the series is only open to registered campers and their guests.
Can you explain the new rules for guests?
The series is strictly for Campers and their guests, unfortunately because of the music license stipulations we are no longer able to sell tickets to the general public.