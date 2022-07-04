The St. Martinville City Council chambers were filled to the brim Friday with local residents ready to witness the inauguration of a new mayor and city council.
Jason Willis was sworn in as the St. Martinville’s new mayor by 16th Judicial District Judge Roger Hamilton during a ceremony held inside City Hall Friiday.
“I want to thank God, my family and my friends for bringing me here,” Willis said during an emotional speech. “I want to thank the citizens of this city for giving me the opportunity and entrusting thec city with me.”
Willis won an election bid for mayor by defeating former Mayor Melinda Mitchell during the June 30 general election.
Willis handily secured victory during that election with 58% of the vote, or 1,161 voters turning out for him. Mitchell came in second with 42% of the vote, or 853 voters. The unofficial turnout for the election was 47%.
Although never serving on the St. Martinville City Council prior to his election, Willis was elected to the St. Martin Parish Council in 2008 and served 12 consecutive years before he was termed out.
Willis said in February he worked very hard as a council member for his district and oversaw several projects during that time. Some of his goals during his run for mayor included dealing with crime and building relationships with the business community in St. Martinville.
Along with Willis, a brand new St. Martinville council was also sworn in during the ceremony, with Councilman Mike Fuselier being the only member who had served during the previous council.
Those sworn in included District 1 Councilman Fuselier, District 2 Councilwoman Carol Frederick, District 3 Councilman Jonah Fontenette, District 4 Councilwoman Janise Anthony and District 5 Councilwoman Flo Chatman.
After being sworn in, Willis said he was looking forward to working with his council and the future work that his administration will be undertaking for the city.
“I have been working hard every day since the election and I promise I will continue to work hard,” Willis said. “I am truly humbled to be your new mayor and look forward to working with the council to bring this city to the next chapter.”