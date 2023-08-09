The Greater Iberia Chamber of Commerce (GICC) held their first open house to show the community what the chamber actually does to benefit New Iberia and its businesses.
It was just the first open house in recent memory for the chamber, and those who attended had chances at great prizes as well.
Chris Hebert with Aristotle Alexander LLC donated a door prize worth $2,500 to the event which included a digital security consultation with the firm. Town Planner, who works with GICC to publish a calendar of local events, won the prize.
According to GICC president Thomas Falgout, more events like this will be scheduled down the road. The goal of bringing in new members has started. Publicity from the event let many potential members know about the chamber. As a result, the event is expected to grow in numbers.
Linda Horton, first vice chairperson of GICC, said it was ultimately a good first event, She said that most people who aren't already chamber members don’t understand what the chamber does for businesses and organizations in the community.
That is the importance of an open house.
“If people want to know, they can usually just come by or give us a call. If you are already in the chamber, are you going to come learn more about it?” Horton said.
Multiple other members of the GICC executive committee appeared at the open house including chairperson Rob Cowan and second vice Chairperson Ben Lilley. Some other GICC board members from different businesses also went, including Annie Bell with Bass Advertising and Jenna Leblanc from Community First Bank.