The Second Annual Academy Museum Gala in Los Angeles was held on Saturday night (Oct. 15) as the event benefited the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures.
The red carpet featured New Iberia's Sherion Lourd, who attended the gala with her son and New Iberia Native Bryan Lourd.
Bryan Lourd is considered one of most prominent talents in Hollywood, and since we last reported on him, his entertainment and sports agency (CAA) has grown.
Bryan is a Managing Partner and Co-Chairman of leading entertainment and sports agency Creative Artists Agency (CAA), with offices in Los Angeles, London, Nashville, and Beijing, among other locations. Lourd and his partners are responsible for directing the agency’s overall business, including forging new areas that create more opportunities and resources for clients and the company.
This innovation and growth, especially over the last decade, has taken CAA well beyond the boundaries of a traditional talent agency, creating a new model for client representation in the 21st century.
CAA represents many of the most successful professionals working in film, television, music, theatre, video games, commercial endorsements, and digital content, and provides a range of strategic marketing and consulting services to corporate clients. The agency is also a leader in sports, representing more than 3,000 of the world’s top athletes in football, baseball, basketball, hockey, soccer, Olympics, and action sports, in addition to coaches, on-air broadcasters, and sports personalities and works in the areas of broadcast rights, corporate marketing initiatives, licensing, and sports properties for sales and sponsorship opportunities.
Lourd personally represents many of the leading figures in entertainment, including Brad Pitt, Scarlett Johansson, Ryan Gosling, George Clooney, Daniel Craig, Sean Penn, Chris Hemsworth, Tom Ford, Lorne Michaels, Ralph Fiennes, Renée Zellweger, Chris Pine, Emma Thompson, Lady Gaga, Channing Tatum, Julia Roberts, Margot Robbie and filmmakers Alejandro Gonzalez Iñárritu, Bennett Miller, Luca Guadagnino, Roland Emmerich, Paul Thomas Anderson, Spike Jonze, and the Russo Brothers, amongst many others.
In 1996, Lourd and his partners created the CAA Foundation, the philanthropic arm of the agency. The Foundation activates the power and reach of the entertainment, media, and sports industries to create systemic social change for a more equitable and optimistic future. Its efforts are focused on public education, civic engagement, healthcare, social issues, and in times of critical need, mobilizing into action through crisis relief.
Lourd serves on the boards of Roybal School of Film and TV Production, Clooney Foundation for Justice, InterActiveCorp (IAC), Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts, the American Film Institute (AFI), and Sean Penn’s CORE (fka J/P HRO).
Lourd was born in New Iberia, Louisiana and attended the University of Southern California, earning degrees in Journalism and International Relations.
Lourd is married to Bruce Bozzi and has two kids – Billie Lourd and Ava Bozzi.
In a 2014 Daily Iberian story, it said of Bryan Lourd, his calm, humble demeanor belies his accomplishments, many of which he attributes to his family and upbringing on the Bayou Teche.
“I had great parents that sort of unconditionally loved me, or the idea of me at the time,” Lourd said. “I had great teachers there, the usual ones in class, but also in the arts. Helen Hodge and Ms. Bernard taught me about music and performance, especially the art of performance.”
Aside from the traditional classroom, Lourd acknowledged the larger education that life along the Teche offers.
“There’s a richness to the culture of Louisiana,” he said. “There’s the music, not only at home but in the churches, and in the bars later, that was a great influence in learning about expression.”