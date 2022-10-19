Gala
Buy Now

New Iberia's Sherion Lourd, left, attends the Second Annual Academy Museum Gala in Los Angeles on Saturday night with her son, Bryan Lourd. The event benefitted the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures.

 Photo provided

The Second Annual Academy Museum Gala in Los Angeles was held on Saturday night (Oct. 15) as the event benefited the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures.

The red carpet featured New Iberia's Sherion Lourd, who attended the gala with her son and New Iberia Native Bryan Lourd.



Tags

Editor

John is a two-time national columnist of the year and AP award-winner in Texas and New York for breaking news, videos and sports. He earned the Thomas J. Bulson Investigative Journalism award and has appeared on CNBC's American Greed, FOX and CNN.