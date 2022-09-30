Justin Champagne knows what it takes to catch a break in the music industry. It starts with hard work, being confident in your work and asking the right questions.
His country music, which also has crossed over to rock and hip-hop, became a viral sensation for users of the social media platform Tik Tok. He was noticed by a legend in the hip hop and music industry, Snoop Dogg, and went on tour with him this past spring.
Justin was scrolling through social media during the tour and saw a video where Snoop Dogg said he would be featured on a song if someone paid him $250,000. He was sitting in his green room as he read that.
The New Iberia native and still a proud resident, took a swig of beer and went outside into the warm Corbin, Kentucky air.
He saw Snoop Dog’s day-to-day tour manager and the two started talking as they did often during the “Dogg Day of Blaze” tour.
but this time, Justin admits, “I had a little liquid courage and I said, ‘I want to do a song with Snoop.’ The manager said, ‘You want to do a song with Dog?’ So I had to ask, does it really cost $250,000 to do a song? And he said yes, of course, but you are on tour with us, you are family, show us the song.”
Champagne went back to his hotel room and celebrated the courage to ask. He also passed out.
“While I was sleeping, Snoop listened to the song (If She Ain’t Country) and liked it. They told my manager and the crew they would do the song,” Justin said. “I slept through the calls at 2 a.m. At 4 a.m. I woke up to 20 text messages and about 30 missed calls from my manager and everyone who knew me through the tour! So I called back and they said they were still up and partying because Dog said he would do the song with us!”
The end result? The Justin Champagne song “If She Ain’t Country” releases today featuring Snoop Dogg.
You can listen to it on any of the streaming channels and it should be picked up by radio stations as well.
The two also shot a video for the song. Justin tells a funny story how they taught Snoop Dogg a Louisiana accent and some phrases. He mastered saying “awe yeah.”
“He’s just cool people. We didn’t hang out a lot during the tour, but he’s a fan of ours. He likes the music, He likes what I’m doing and he likes the sound,” Champagne said during an interview this week with the Daily Iberian. “He’s just so Iconic. That Super Bowl performance ... like I said, it was so iconic.”
As for the video shoot, it took place at Snoop Dogg’s compound.
All of the models, the props and the location were taken care of when he arrived.
But Justin had an idea.
He remembered what he told himself before he asked if they could work on a song together, “Closed mouths don’t get fed.”
So he asked Snoop if the two could go back-to-back and pretend they were shredding on a guitar. Snoop loved the idea and it’s in the video and part of the promotional photos.
Being able to cross over to different genres and earn the respect of other artists are part of his upbringing in New Iberia, Justin said.
“It’s just where I’m from. I’m not content. I can do a hop-hop song today and I’m over it. I challenge myself to a rock song, then a country song and knock it out. Then put it all together in one song. Then I go back to hip-hop,” he said. “I’m never satisfied and always trying new things. it’s how I live my lifestyle in general, I’m never satisfied, never complacent.”
“I just never stopped. Being from New Iberia, it’s a challenge everyday. You have to feed off the negativity, put gasoline on the fire and keep going,” Champagne continued. “Anyone who made it in music, kudos to them, it’s easier to make it in football. If you were born big and you are good, you’re going to make it.”
He also said working hard and engaging with fans was part of his climb to success.
“You can be the best singer — and there are a lot of better singers than me — I’m not really a singer. I got on Tik Tok and I never stopped,” he said. “I got in the flow. Whatever was in, I got in it. I cross my t’s and dot my i’s and stayed focused. The devil is real and always trying to knock you down. Talent doesn’t overcome hard work. Hard work overcomes talent. Don’t quit because your cousin or best friend says you can’t sing.”
He also likes to make people comfortable when he’s performing or when they see his videos or listen to his music. He said that was a trait he learned from selling cars.
“Even before music when I sold cars, people felt comfortable buying a car from me,” he said. “And I am comfortable here in New Iberia, I want to stay here, I want to help the community (he lives here with his son, Liam). I want to be more involved.”
He knows his life will change after today when the song comes out. It’s all part of his vision.
“I think the goal is to get my name out there more and be very successful. I have what it takes, I need to reach other audiences and this will help,” he said.
Justin reached a national audience recently when People Magazine did a feature on his video for the song “Bottom of the Bottle.” He joked about filming it at his house in New Iberia, but before the shoot could take place, he had to ask his mom to come clean up for him!
The national magazine highlighted his beginnings in 2016 with his hits “BackRoads and “Sun Goes Down” as well as his signing with ONErpm Nashville for a three-album deal.
Not only is Justin a Tik Tok star, fans use his music in videos, like “Bottom of the Bottle.”
And everything comes back to home.
The official bio reads, “Justin Champagne was born and raised in New Iberia, Louisiana, and he is known for his genre-bending music rooted in the sounds, stories, and swampy swagger of his home turf. His father passed away when he was six years old, leaving his mother to juggle multiple jobs to help provide for the family. Her tireless work ethic inspired Justin, who started recording his first songs as a teenager. Meanwhile, the loss of his father – an amateur musician – shaped his own approach to music. Justin was determined to chase down the creative milestones that would have made his dad proud. He began making music that was diverse and driven, collaborating with multi-platinum rapper Kevin Gates one minute and then recording his own pop-influenced songs the next.”
He has over 50 million streams on Spotify and Apple Music. His songs and videos are also on YouTube.Just in case the world doesn’t believe in Justin, Snoop Dogg does.
Snoop, who had hits in the 90’s, the 2000’s (“Drop it like it’s hot”) and now in 2022, has been named a Top Billboard Artist, voted Favorite Rap/Hip-Hop Artist, has appeared in six movies, hosted two televisions shows and has even been a NFL broadcaster.
In a video online, he walks by Justin who was filming and tells the world, “He’s up next.” Today, they are both up.