Kristie Hebert

LADA's new chairman for the state, Kristie Hebert. Kristie owns and operates Arceneaux Ford in New Iberia.

 from Louisiana Automotive Dealers Association

The Louisiana Automotive Dealers Association (LADA) selected third-generation New Iberia car dealer Kristie Hebert, as the organization's first female chairperson.

LADA is the full service trade association for Louisiana new car dealers. They represent 350 new car and truck dealerships around the state.



AIDAN MILFORD / THE DAILY IBERIAN

