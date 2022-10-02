Christian J. Simon can finally sit back, enjoy some popcorn and watch his new Disney movie, “Under Wraps 2.” The 14-year-old New Iberia native has been going non-stop with over 100 TV shows, a new popular YouTube series.
This he will enjoy his hard work on the silver screen (it is on the Disney Channel currently and can be streamed online at the Disney Channel) and he won’t be alone. The film is a family movie and he will watch it with his family.
“The feedback has been amazing, people really enjoyed the first movie (Under Wraps) and they are looking forward to the second,” Christian said in an interview with the Daily Iberian. “I think what they enjoyed the most was the family aspect. They could get together and watch it as a family.”
The original Under Wraps came out in 1997. In 2021, Disney casted Christian as Gilbert, as he played the part of a 12-year-old with Marshall and Amy who accidentally revived a mummy in a basement. They called him Harold and the adventure and laughs took the kids all over to save the mummy before Halloween ended.
“Everybody loved the dancing mummy’s and the friendship aspect, too,” Christian said.
However, as the second movie debuts, Christian elevates to one of the stars on the movie poster, along with Malachi Barton (Marshall) and Sophia Hammons (Amy). The three appeared in the first movie, but their characters are now the stars.
In Under Wraps 2, the three reunite with their mummies, Harold and Rose, but in this movie, danger is on the horizon as an evil mummy wakes up and wants revenge. the director is Alex Zamm and the screenplay was written by Josh A. Cagan.
“There are a lot of elements added to the second movie. In the first movie, Gilbert was just known as the kid who has asthma and he was the scaredy-cat,” Christian said. “In the second one, you really see a lot of character development for Gilbert. He is coming back and trying to reinvent himself and show people he’s not the scaredy cat he was before.
“He’s doing a couple things, and let’s just say, things are going to get a little interesting, he may ruin some relationships, he might cause some bad things to happen. There’s a lot going on, so you all have to tune in for sure!” he continued. “Definitely, mummies have a lot to do. The thing I really love about this movie is, they really balanced all the characters and you get to see a lot of everybody.”
“We had so much fun shooting the first one. We shot that during the pandemic which was an adjustment. We had to do a lot of distancing and masks on set. But the cast is just so amazing. I enjoyed working with them the first one and second one. It’s a really talented cast and I’m so blessed to work with them. Each day, working with them is like family,” Christian added.
Christian has received two Emmy nominations for his role as ‘Freddy’ in Disney Junior’s animated series T.O.T.S and his role as ‘Leo’ in Disney Channel’s Sydney to the Max. He is an accomplished dancer and is doing more comedy.
“I love comedy so much, and that love grew even more when I shot Sydney to the Max on Disney Channel, so I am trying different comedies and I am opening the door to more movies to TV and all platforms,” he said. “I’m also having fun with my new YouTube series, ‘Kickin it with Christian.’ But I also enjoy the other things I did and I’ve been blessed. Freddy and T.O.T.S. and Sydney to the Max. Kids sing-a-long and my little brothers sing-a-along, and I’m still in shock over the Emmy nomination from that show!”
Christian took a second to appreciate what he has done in just a few short years, as the family moved to California from New Iberia in 2016.
“It’s really everything and unreal for someone like me who grew up watching the Disney Channel. And now, the fact I am some kid’s childhood is crazy! I couldn’t be here without the fans, they support us and help us out so much, thank you guys! I love interacting with them and talking to them, it’s great,” he said.
The sky is the limit for his new YouTube series, Kickin it with Christian. On one show he had actress Daneille Fishel, which was a very interesting question and answer session. The next show he had trainer Maria Castillo and Christian was off the interview chair and on the ground going through a high-intensity workout routine.
“We don’t just have people in the business on the show, but on one show, we were able to answer all of the questions about what it is like to be a child actor. I love Kickin it with Christian, it’s something near-and-dear to my heart. We started it during the pandemic on Instagram Live, but now we’re coming back bigger and better than ever. It’s in-person and we are adding different elements to the show,” Christian said. “I love hosting, I love talking, I love entertaining and talking to people about their journey’s and who inspires them.”
As a child growing up in New Iberia, Christian said he got his start mimicking characters on TV and his family was a big part of it.
“When I grew up I loved the Disney Channel,” he said. “So I would force my family to sit on the couch and listen to me mimic lines from That’s So Raven, K.C. Undercover, movies like Let it Shine, Teen Beach Movie. It’s crazy that now, I’m on Disney Channel!”
After his family sat through his “acting auditions” at the house, he decided to follow his dream. Teachers supported him and his family and friends were also positive about his potential.
“I would not be here without my parents. My mom and dad sacrifice for me every single day. They made that huge leap of faith moving here to California from Louisiana not knowing about the industry or what to expect. We just went into it. They just knew how much I love acting. I’m so blessed to be here in this position and I would not be without my mom and dad,” Christian said. “There are my wonderful grandparents. St. Edward, the school I used to go to, all of the wonderful teachers over there for sure. Jill Listi Dance Studio, that’s the dance studio I grew up dancing at before we moved out to California and that studio really helped me out tremendously. I got to shout out LA entertainment, I wouldn’t be here without them for sure I could be here for days, thanking people, my Uncle Aaron, everybody in my family. Louisiana for life! I love my Louisiana fam for sure!
Instragram and Twitter: @christianjsimon