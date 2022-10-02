Christian J. Simon can finally sit back, enjoy some popcorn and watch his new Disney movie, “Under Wraps 2.” The 14-year-old New Iberia native has been going non-stop with over 100 TV shows, a new popular YouTube series.

This he will enjoy his hard work on the silver screen (it is on the Disney Channel currently and can be streamed online at the Disney Channel) and he won’t be alone. The film is a family movie and he will watch it with his family.



